Castries, November 23rd, 2017; The Department of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will host the 10th Annual Saint Lucia- Taiwan Partnership Trade Show at Johnsons Centre, Rodney Bay, from November 24th to 26th, 2017.

The Trade Show will highlight a wide range of quality goods and services from Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan). In addition, businesses from both countries will profit the opportunity to develop strategic trading and networking alliances.

The opening ceremony for the trade show will be held on Friday, November 24th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Johnsons Centre. This auspicious event will include cultural and musical performances and will culminate with a symbolic ribbon cutting.

The Government anticipates that this year’s trade show will serve as an opportunity to create lucrative synergies between the exhibitors, investors and the business community, in order to foster and promote trade and investment between Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan).