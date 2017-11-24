Brown Bag Day at the Blue Coral Mall

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with Blue Coral Mall will be hosting a Brown Bag Day as part of observances for World Diabetes Day.

Persons who have been diagnosed with diabetes or any other chronic disease are invited to bring along a brown bag with their prescription medication or supplements to receive FREE counseling services from pharmacists on the proper ways of using these medicines, understanding their side effects and how to manage these side effects.

There will also be screening services for blood sugar, blood pressure and body mass index. Patrons are also encouraged to bring a fresh sample of urine.

Brown Bag Day takes place on Friday November 24th from 10 am to 3 pm at Blue Coral Mall in Castries.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness encourages persons living with diabetes or any other chronic condition to take advantage of Brown Bag Day 2017.

For further information please contact the Bureau of Health Education at (758)468-5349.