2017 SALCC TRANSPORTATION BURSARY

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform all continuing students of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, who are second and third time recipients of the transportation bursary, that disbursement of cheques will be conducted on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

The cheque disbursement will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Administration Building of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Morne Fortune, Castries. Students are asked to bring along a valid form of identification.