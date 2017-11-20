Profile of the Week – Jonathan Calderon

St Lucia was counting on winning this year’s OECS Swimming Championships, held over the weekend at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre. However it was not to be, no thanks to Grenada. The team finished second behind the Grenadians, but along the way there were several outstanding individual performances. Jonathan was among St Lucia’s best coming away with 12 medals – five gold, four silver and three bronze in the 18 and over age group. His medal count amounted to 80 points, which was the highest total for a St Lucian swimmer. Congratulations Jonathan for a superb performance at the swim meet and more importantly, for being our Sports & Health Inc Athlete of the Week.