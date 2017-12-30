2017 Was The Year Of The Youth

For the past 11 weeks, the STAR has consistently featured young people who have made a name for themselves in various fields, or are contributing to national youth development. Each of them has, in their own way, helped to better the country. Whether it is the newly appointed CARICOM Youth Ambassadors Ezbai Francis and Mc Allister Hunt, or Sophie Klein’s visual work, or Yohance Cauzabon’s entrepreneurial drive, it’s no secret that Saint Lucia has no shortage of brilliant youth. With some of our features, there is something just a bit more special.

Jemima Harrigan’s thriving business, House of Jem, was the creative brain child that came out of her desire for a particular bathing suit that she was unable to purchase. This is the basis of the entrepreneurial spirit: creativity. Instead of wallowing in disappointment, she turned her missed opportunity into an opportunity for Saint Lucians and the like to step out in unique and fashionable pieces, and she has done exceptionally well at it. House of Jem has become a household name and we are honoured to feature her once more.

Despite being the birthplace of literary geniuses like Kendel Hippolyte, Vladimir Lucien, and the distinguished late Derek Walcott, the film industry which is closely linked to the literary arts remains underdeveloped. A small band of Saint Lucians, however, is trying to make a difference. Imran St Brice, through his work in the writing and directing of the short film ‘Secure’, is breathing new life into the Saint Lucian film industry. Along with other young creative minds, Imran just might be what local and regional film industry needs.

Youth in Saint Lucia continue to impress the rest of the country with their various skill sets, ideas and interests. Increasingly in recent times, they have been the ones to push to see some of the biggest societal changes. Here at the STAR, we will continue to highlight their notable contributions, and wish them the best.