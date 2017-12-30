Memorable Quotes

Politicians say the darnest things. Thankfully, most of the time our recorders are running, and we’re able to preserve some of these goodies so we can all have a laugh about it!

“Should it be every dog that barks that I should respond, and that it becomes that I am arrogant? I don’t think so.”

– Allen Chastanet

“Madam Speaker, I’m sure you watch a lot of TV, and you like karate movies.”

– Ernest Hilaire

“You don’t necessarily have to destroy something old, to create something new.”

– Guy Joseph

“Conduct yourselves accordingly, and have respect for one another. You hold the highest office of the land, and I implore you to act in accordance with that.”

– Leonne Theodore John

“As I take my seat Madam Speaker, none of these things phase me, none of them,

the choops, the saying what I know about finance, the opening of doors, none of them

phase me.” – Moses Jn Baptiste

“It is sad that I have to be like a school teacher, to members that all persons in society should be looking up to. Many persons here, almost all, are older than I am, so I don’t intend to be school master to anyone.” – House Speaker on tit-for-tat.

Guess who said it?

“Show me your prison, and I’ll show you the level of your civilization.”

“Any policy without a soul is lost.”

“Prepare for the change, be loyal to whoever you’re loyal to.”

“I can speak for the honorable people on this side of the House, unlike those on the other side.”

“I am blessed. I will never sit back and let evil to prosper. This government is a wicked government.”