2021 Election Poll: UWP leading in 16 seats

Advertisement

The United Workers Party is currently leading in 16 seats on the ‘Poll St. Lucia’ app — an online election poll by eMagine Solutions Inc. Launched earlier this month, nearly 3000 responses have been recorded so far. The poll shows the UWP leading in all seats except Castries North. View the results here: https://emagine.lc/voter_app_manager/insights/

In a statement issued earlier this month, the local company declared that the app has the potential to become a more accurate way of predicting the outcome of the elections:

First launched and used widely during the 2016 election season in Saint Lucia, the app has the potential to become a more accurate way of predicting the outcome of the elections than the official polls. The free yet powerful app allows people to indicate their preferences and gauge the process.

Advertisement

The information is submitted anonymously with only basic profile information being collected about gender and age group, along with party and candidate choice. Once a user has completed his or her voter profile, that user will be able to see the aggregate submission from all those who have downloaded the app.

According to Ian Mitchell, Managing Director of eMagine Solutions Inc., the app was introduced five years ago amid great fervour and excitement blended with voter apathy among the youth. He noted that the Poll St. Lucia app provides a platform for people to have their voices heard.

People of voting age are encouraged to download and share the Poll St. Lucia app with friends and family to get a truer picture of what Saint Lucians at home and abroad really feel about their parties and candidates. Of course, keep checking and posting results to social media.

General elections are constitutionally due by October 2021 and contesting political parties have already begun their respective campaigns. The Poll St. Lucia app is, therefore, a crucial platform to gauge the pulse of the electorate in real-time.

The Poll Barbados, Poll Grenada and Poll Dominica apps have also been used for predicting election results in those respective countries. While there were not as many participants in those islands and the sample sizes were not sufficient enough to make a prediction, the results were nonetheless accurate.

In January 2020, the number of mobile connections in Saint Lucia stood at 196,000 – equivalent to 107% of the total population. There is a growing comfort among mobile users who increasingly use mobile apps. As such, there is no greater and more accurate means for soliciting the views of our electorate than via the Poll St. Lucia app.

The app is available for Android via the Google Play Store or for iPhone via the Apple Store by searching for “Poll St Lucia.” It can be downloaded via the company website at https://www.emagine.lc/pollstlucia.

Alternatively, iPhone users may download the app from the following iOS link https://apps.apple.com/us/app/poll-st-lucia/id1573849089. Android users may download it from https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=lc.emagine.poll.stlucia. On Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/pollstlucia