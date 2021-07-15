PSA: The following persons are asked to present themselves to the Civil Status Registry

Advertisement

The Department of Justice wishes to inform the following persons that they should present themselves to the Civil Status Registry from Monday July 26, 2021 to Friday July 30, 2021 between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm. Persons are asked to walk with a valid form of government issued identification.

Mrs. Philippa Lewis nee Darius, of La Croix Chauxbourgh, Babonneau. Mrs. Marie Matthieu nee Mederick, of Anse La Raye. Mr. Francis Wickam of Saltibus, Choisuel. Mr. Stephen Cadette of Belvedere, Canaries. Mr. Patrick Prescot of La Croix Maingot. Mrs. Agnes Bastien nee Samuel, of Piaye/Saltibus, Choisuel. Mr. David Henry of Flora Villa, Canaries. Mr. Norbert Isidore of Crown Lands, Bexon. Mr. Antoine Edward of Morne Sion, Choisuel. Mrs. Camilla Hippolyte nee Charles, of Marc, Bexon. Mr. John Stanislas of Dacretin, Choisuel. Mr. Elfridge Alexis of Balata. Mr. Andrew Elibox of Marc, Bexon. Mr. St. George Eugene of Le Riche, Choisuel.

For additional information, persons can contact the Secretary to the Registrar of Civil Status at 468-7017. Thank you for your kind co-operation.

Registrar of Civil Status