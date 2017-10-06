Under-22 Men’s Championship Quarter Final Results

Matches continued over the weekend in the Under-22 Men’s Championship with quarter final matches. Last week Gros Islet already booked the first semifinal spot after defeating Dennery 3-1.

On Sunday Babonneau who placed second in Northern Zone came up against Micoud, the top team in the East Zone. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Micoud with the sole goal coming from Wilan Frederick.

In another game played on Sunday, the two Southern Zone Qualifiers came up against the Western Zone Qualifiers. Second place Vieux Fort North faced the rebranded Anse La Raye team. The game ended 2-0 in favor of Anse La Raye. One goal was scored in the 70th by Anthony Cadette while the other goal came from an own goal in the 90+2 minute.

In a game played Monday on the Marigot Playing Field, defending Champions Vieux Fort South dealt a blow to Canaries defeating them 1-0. The winning goal came from prolific striker Antonio Joseph in the 43rd minute.

Vieux Fort South Coach Emmanuel Bellas said: “I don’t think we played the way we are accustomed to. I think our style of football was hampered by the field conditions, however, I am not taking anything away from Canaries because they put up a good enough fight. They were really a determined team and even if I mentioned the field conditions, the conditions existed for both teams, so it would have affected the play of both teams.”

Vieux Fort South seem to be on the verge of a dynasty having won last year’s Blackheart Productions/SLFA Knockout Football Tournament. This year they are set to defend their title today (Saturday) against Canaries at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Their Under-22 side are one game away from making it through to the finals.

Bellas pointed out that Vieux Fort’s success is based on the fact that they have developmental youth programs in place from years gone by and they are now reaping the benefits. Are they ever!

Based on the results of the quarter finals, the semifinal matches are as follows: Vieux Fort South vs Gros Islet; Micoud Vs Anse La Raye. The semifinals were played Thursday and Friday at the Sab Sporting Facility.