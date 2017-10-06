New Record Set in “Run For Jesus” Road Race

Sixteen year old Zidan Danzie of Gros Islet Secondary School and 10 year old Skye Eugene a student of the Monchy Primary School, ran away with the top prize. They emerged champion male and female respectively at the fourth staging of the annual “Run for Jesus” four kilometer road race organized by the La Feuille Pentecostal Church on Sunday.

The event started outside the La Feuille Pentecostal Church at 7:25 am with close to 100 participants racing to the finish line at Pigeon Point, with assistance from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (Northern Unit), the Saint Lucia Fire Service and the Saint Lucia Red Cross.

Danzie made light work of the field, as he went on to stamp his authority from the very start to beat Ajani Scott into second place. He crossed the finish line in a new record time of 26 minutes 56 seconds and received the AIMS trophy sponsored by Leslie Collymore.

In the female category, 10-year-old Skye Eugene finished ahead of Terry Hunte in a time of 41 minutes 13 seconds. She also beat season campaigner Phillisa Joseph into third place. In addition to her overall trophy, Skye received the Caribbean Metals / Williams Construction (Saint Lucia) Limited Trophy for the first female home in the 10 and under age category; and Massy United Insurance trophy for the youngest female to cross the finish line.

The second place finishers (male) Ajani Scott who finished in a time of 29 minutes 18 seconds and Terry Hunte, who crossed the finish line at 42 minutes 14 seconds, received trophies courtesy Massy United Insurance (Saint Lucia) Limited. Third place winners Mark Maxius (29 minutes 54 seconds) and Phillisa Joseph (43 minutes 57 seconds) received the Saint Lucia Football Association trophy.

The top 30 runners to cross the finish line received gold, silver and bronze medals.

Following are other awards presented.

Male 11 – 15 age category: (1) Trevon Sexius, fifth overall; (2) Daniel Kennedy, sixth overall; (3) Deanson Alphonse, eighth overall; (4) Jeremiah Justin, ninth overall.

Female 11 – 15: (1) Danyz Daniel, 23rd overall; (2) Faith Regis, 29th overall; (3) Brianna Mc Vane, 31st overall.

Male 16 -24 age category: (1) Ziedon Danzie, first overall; (2) Ajani Scott, second overall; (3) Thaddeus George, fourth overall; (4) Yohan Hunte, seventh overall.

Female 16 – 24: (1) Shamoya Manderson, 25th overall; (2) Kaisha Norley, 38th overall; (3) Tamara Norley, 39th.overall.

Male 25 – 35 age category: (1) Sheridan Eugene, 12th overall.

Female 25 – 35: (1) Charmaine Eugene, 28th overall.

Male 36 – 40 age category: (1) Mark Maxius, third overall.

Female 36 – 40: (1) Terry Hunte, 16th overall; (2) Vanessa Alphonse, 26th overall.

Wayne Gaston was first across the finish line in the male 41 – 50 age category, while in the female segment first place went to Phillisa Joseph (17th overall, followed by Albertha Fitz (30th overall), Christina Joseph (40th overall) and Joy Daniel (42nd overall).

Catherin Daniel a teacher at the Gros Islet Secondary took charge of the 51 – 60 female category. She finished 32nd overall ahead of Paula Mc Dowell 35th and Maudlyn Coates 36th respectively.

Peter Kent captured the award for the first male 60 and over and also the oldest to cross the finish line, while six-year-old Peter Alphonse was the youngest male to finish.

The run staged under the theme “Promoting Healthy Lifestyles,” was part of the La Feuille Pentecostal Church’s thrust to promote healthy lifestyles through physical activity among its members.

Head of the Organizing Committee, Judith Murraine, applauded the efforts of the participants, particularly the 51 – 60 category, for finishing the event.

She also singled out for commendation the youth who participated, noting that they too were leading in embracing a healthy lifestyle.

The fourth staging of the event was made possible with the kind sponsorship of Massy United Insurance (Saint Lucia) Limited, Caribbean Metals / Williams Construction (Saint Lucia) Limited, the Saint Lucia Football Association, AIMS/ Leslie Collymore, Windward and Leeward Brewery, Scotts Sports Shop, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (Traffic Department – Northern Division), Saint Lucia Fire Service, Saint Lucia Red Cross and the church volunteers.

The fifth annual event will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018.