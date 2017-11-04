758 Naturals – Your Hair Is Good Hair!

758 Naturals is hosting Saint Lucia’s biggest Natural Hair conference and here’s why you need to be there. Too often as a people we deem others as beautiful, intelligent, professional and capable but forget completely about ourselves.

In a statement, 758 Naturals founder, Liz- Anne De Beauville expressed that this mentality needs to change. She added, “It’s time to embrace the beauty of who we are, starting with our hair. Why do we continue to cling to what the world tells us is beautiful? Why don’t we take pride in what God has blessed us with?

“From locs, naturally straight hair, curls, coils and even beards, every individual will find their place at the ‘Your Hair Is Good Hair’ conference, where their beauty will not only be embraced, but celebrated.”

And what better way to do it than with Saint Lucia’s very own Chadel Mathurin? A health and beauty enthusiast, Chadel has taken YouTube and Instagram by storm with informative natural hair tutorials and, of course, some secrets to maintaining her hair.

Ms De Beauville also commented on the regional speaker Nelly B., out of Trinidad: “The Caribbean region has a solid base of ‘Naturals’ so it was only ‘natural’ that we reached out to one of the experts in the field to add her signature touch on what we’re hoping to achieve here.”

With the support of over 20,000 Caribbean ‘Naturals’ on Facebook, Nelly B. has travelled throughout the region sharing her experiences as a plus-sized natural hair lover. She also brings with her a wealth of experience as a web and social media administrator.

From its get-go on October 6 2015 on WhatsApp, 758 Naturals has kept the natural hair scene buzzing with photo shoots (featuring a variety of hair types, with the backdrop of some of the island’s most picturesque locations), meet and greets, giveaways, public interviews, donation drives, and more. It didn’t take long before the business moved over to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. It boasts over 700 group members on Facebook, and has over 1,500 hits on Instagram.

The latest 758 Naturals event will happen today, Saturday November 4 2017 from 2 to 6pm at Bay Gardens Inn.

According to organisers, “We encourage everyone (including transitioners) to come out to meet others like yourself who are just oozing with tips, experiences, and questions, some of which we’re sure you’d be able to relate to.”

Attendees at the event will get the opportunity to meet with local business owners who make products with the best natural ingredients.

Tickets for the event are available at the Doll House at the Blue Coral Mall.