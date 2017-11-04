THE PEOPLE, THE PEOPLE! WHO WILL GUIDE THEM?

If we believe that the people are the only moving force in world history, the question is: Who will guide them? Who will direct that force? There is no biblical Moses to lead a dispersed and disparate people out of the curse of slavery. There is no patriarch named Noah dedicated to start anew the work of creation after forty days of non-stop rains. No carpenter’s son shall rise from a tomb to challenge the domination of evil in the world, armed only with a handful of fishermen and a tax collector. Still, leadership remains an idea worthy of pursuit. The trodden must rise and write a new chapter in history. Who shall lead them to write that new chapter?

In the last sixty years or so, everywhere we turned, we observed a world in transition – some would call it turmoil. It’s pointless identifying specific countries to prove the point. New controversies arise almost weekly as we more closely observe the global community. Countries whose national boundaries once were thought sacrosanct are now threatened with internal strife by those seeking separateness, cultural identity and independence. If such a threat succeeds in Europe or the Middle East what can we expect of Africa? There, nations were pasted together across tribal lands like some smorgasbord, prepared for the evil hoards that previously roamed that continent, claiming to civilize it.

In some countries with little or no natural resources and minute populations, one notices divisions based on race, politics and religion. The Caribbean is no exception. Given its propensity to copy its former slave masters, we are surprised that the Caribbean has not found a suitable channel to foster stronger bonds of unity between itself and its large neighbours within the western hemisphere.

Today, it may be tempted to develop such relationships with a clear conscience especially after the demise of the USSR. At the fall of the USSR many Caribbean progressives hastily tore off their shirt jacks and Nehru suits for ill-fitting jackets and ties. The change of garb was not demanded by anyone. What is more, the new dress code may have been mocked by the same folks whom the new attire was meant to please. It is often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But was the new formal wear flattery or something else? How does one describe the sudden about-face of those whose political views were changed overnight after the fall of the USSR?

To be fair, the old radicals and progressives were no longer among the living. The CLR James’s, the George Padmores, the Uriah Butlers and others of that ilk had been called to the great beyond. Others had shrunk in the background making way for a new generation whose first business was themselves. That new generation finds time, when it matters, to praise the tremendous strides Cuba has made in health sciences and medicine. Cuba continues to donate generously to the Caribbean and to Africa whenever it is called upon. Cuba remains the best source of medical help for many.

The United Nations must support the progressive steps taken by former US President Obama and President Raul Castro of Cuba to build friendlier relations between Washington and Havana. The world must reject and condemn the attempt by the backward, racist and ‘fake’ US president Trump to frustrate the gains made by Cuba and the US during the Obama years.

The UN must vote to oppose any sanctions imposed by the USA on Cuba.

For Fidel’s sake, Cuba must never allow Trump to build a golf course on Cuban soil.

President Trump may have done the world a service by exposing for all to see the dirty underbelly of racism and unscientific policies in the US. A country which likes to promote itself as friendly and welcoming has, under President Trump, shown its more intolerant side. It’s a great pity that the mighty US, which was built on hard work, science and technology, has so steadfastly turned its back on science under a white, angry president, seemingly more attracted to fakes than facts.

It’s difficult to tell whether the angry visage which Trump projects is a deliberate ploy to tease his supporters into riotous rage and anger. Frankly, we have never seen any US leader looking so consistently angry, bemused and seemingly out of his depth. Had president Obama displayed any of those angry traits, he would have been hounded out of office as ‘an angry black man’ not fit for the office of president. Thankfully, Trump is out in the open for those with eyes to see.

As a further example of racism, take the vicious acts of terrorism in America. A non-white person killing innocent people is quickly described as a terrorist. The same act committed by a white man is never defined as terrorism. Why? Is this to say to the world that white people are incapable of committing such atrocities? This revelation is astonishing as there is no race of people that has killed more human beings, destroyed more forests and killed more wildlife than the white race. None!

Perhaps there is nothing new under the sun – the strong will exploit the weak and people will remain passive until the right leader shows up. In the final analysis it is only such a leader who wakes up the sleeping masses leading them to demand the benefits of their hard work and to take their rightful place in the scheme of things. The question remains: Who are the leaders with gonads to guide the people in Washington, London and elsewhere?