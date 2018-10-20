A Letter to Saint Lucia

Monday 15 October marked the 7th anniversary of our mother Gloria Greenwood’s murder in her garden in St Lucia. This week should have seen the commencement of a trial—the 4th trial date my sister Gillian Greenwood and I have been given over the past years. Years, which have been filled with insufficient communication, sometimes miscommunication, false hope and then deep disappointment. Nothing has materialised, and of course this has caused frustration and sadness.

These conditions are by no means exclusive to our experience with attempting to seek justice for a loved one. Everyone who has lost someone through a heinous crime in Saint Lucia will be trying to fight the same fight, and no doubt facing utter frustration.

So what is being done to improve justice matters? The criminal court has been closed since April this year, and we recently learnt that the cost given to the government exceed the budgeted money for the refurbishment of the rented court building in order to improve amongst other things, security. One imagines that despite the closure of the criminal court, it may be that rent continues to be paid on a facility that can’t be used. Are St Lucians fully aware of the total breakdown occurring? Are they prepared to put up with it, and for how long? Don’t people deserve better?

Senior police officers have spoken recently about revisiting cold cases, and the criminal justice system has been charged with clearing some of the backlog presently on it’s books. How can the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and the courts possibly perform these functions if they are not provided with the necessary means to do so? In the mean time progress is stifled. Access and delivery of justice are hampered. Is the government honouring its financial obligations to the courts? Surely in any society there should be an expectation that justice can and will be served? So can we see the government making a concerted effort to remedy this shameful situation? Get funding? Do whatever is necessary; let’s hope that not too many more Saint Lucians will have to walk in our shoes.

The tagline “Let Her Inspire You” is being advertised worldwide to outsiders. But, are we inspired? Those unfortunately caught in the quagmire that is the justice system certainly don’t think so. It’s time it was a priority. The facts don’t lie.

Yours truly,

Anne Greenwood-Pearson