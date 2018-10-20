Saint Lucian Ryan Matthew Promoted to Sandals Resorts Jamaica

Sandals Resorts International is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Matthew to the post of Director, Human Resources at Sandals Resorts International (SRI), effective 1 October, 2018. His new position sees him holding responsibility and oversight for SRI’s entire Human Resources portfolio, encompassing all resorts on all islands.

After a successful career in the airline industry, Ryan, a Saint Lucian national, joined the Sandals family in 2008 as Group Manager, Training and Service Standards before returning home to take up the role of Operations Manager at Sandals Regency La Toc after a short stint at the then Sandals Grande Ocho Rios.

His commitment to the development of team members and his own personal belief in the power of education and training is evident to anyone who has had the pleasure of interacting with him.

For the last eight years Ryan has successfully embraced his most recent role as Regional Group Manager, Human Resources and Training for the Eastern Caribbean region; a role which saw him overseeing all matters relating to human resources, training and development for all seven resorts in the Eastern Caribbean.

Over the years Ryan has spearheaded the implementation and streamlining of several human resources and training initiatives including playing a key leadership role in the hiring and training of new recruits, particularly during various resort openings.

It is no surprise that, under his watch, Sandals Resorts International became a three-time winner of the Excellence in Human Resource Development Award from the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

Ryan is currently pursuing an MBA with the Edinburgh Napier University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He has also pursued numerous professional training opportunities including courses with the Disney Training Institute, the Project Management Institute, the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute and the Mona School of Business.

The entire Sandals family is happy to support Ryan in his new role.