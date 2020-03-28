Acting Commish warns would-be illegal entrants safe arrest not guaranteed

Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir on Wednesday sent a stern warning to Saint Lucians in Martinique who may be considering illegal re-entry. On March 21 the Ministry of Health had announced that one day earlier 95 Saint Lucians had arrived in the country from Martinique and had been taken to the Rodney Bay Public Health Facility to begin a 14-day quarantine. Forty Saint Lucians had opted to remain in the sister territory “to avoid being quarantined”. The Department of External Affairs announced via press release that another shuttle service, courtesy Express Des Iles and scheduled for March 22, was cancelled.

Acting Commissioner Milton Desir (pictured) has warned of the actions that will be taken against those who defy the law, especially in this time of the coronavirus.

Appearing on the National Television Network, Acting Commissioner Desir said the police had had some challenges with individuals coming in from Martinique. He said he had since taken corrective steps. He disclosed that 24-hour surveillance by the Marine Unit is now underway.

“Actually I have emptied the cells at Custody Suites,” said Desir. “The persons who were there were transported to Marchand and other police stations. Custody Suites is empty, and it is for that purpose.” He warned that any person caught on the waters, or if any are known by the police to have landed illegally, will be arrested. He also indicated that he had arranged for those persons to have necessary check-ups at Custody Suites by medical personnel.

He said police intelligence had revealed the illegal entries took place under cover of darkness. “Now, persons who know the sea at night would understand that it is not like in the day. Boats have lights but only so they can be seen by other vessels. So, when a vessel has been intercepted, I cannot guarantee persons on that vessel, that they would have a safe arrest. I don’t know if persons can interpret what I’m saying but I could tell you, things may happen in the night.”

Desir also warned individuals who facilitate illegal entries that they too will be arrested. The police’s efforts, he said, are all in the hope of limiting the spread of COVID-19. He appealed to everyone with relatives in Martinique to urge them to stay where they are.

Supporting the acting commissioner, Security Minister Hermangild Francis said that he would not allow officers of the Marine Unit to be put in danger. “So my police officers’ safety will be paramount and they will do what they have to do to make sure that they are safe. So it is not a threat; it is just the reality that in the darkness there you cannot make sure that those persons are not armed and dangerous,” Francis said.