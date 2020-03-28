Tourism official anticipates zero occupancy level in Saint Lucia by next week

In his over ten years at the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association, CEO Noorani Azeez says he had never experienced anything that so completely brought the tourism industry to a grinding halt as has COVID-19. In an effort to contain the spread and importation of any new cases, the government announced on Monday the closure of all airports to incoming passengers—the final nail in the sector’s coffin.

SLHTA CEO Noorani Azeez acknowledges the sacrifices made by a number of hotel owners in the best interests of quarantined individuals, and lamented the impact of COVID-19 on resort personnel, including musicians and other entertainers.

In an interview with the STAR on Thursday, Azeez disclosed that over 250 companies are members of the association—approximately 60 of which are accommodation providers ranging from guest houses to villas and high-end resorts. As far as leisure visitors are concerned, Azeez said he expects as of next week zero occupancy.

“I expect that by March 31 all of them would have been closed for business,” he said, “except for those that have made their premises available to the government for use as quarantine and isolation facilities.” As more visitors return home, Azeez asserted, many hotels have been scaling down and operating with only skeletal crews engaged for purposes of maintenance and security. Mindful that close to 14,000 workers will be impacted, Azeez revealed that letters had been submitted to government in relation to a displaced employee assistance programme.

Of particular concern was the plight of entertainers, arts and crafters, and licensed beach vendors who Azeez anticipates will be dreadfully impacted. “They primarily earn their livelihood from engagements within the industry,” he said, ‘and it’s most evident to us that the impact of this will have a ripple effect across the spectrum.” The second letter to the government contained a summary of an economic stimulus package detailing how support might be provided to the private sector, particularly tourism, so as to position it for as quick a comeback as possible.

As for a recovery timeline, the CEO considered that “a moving target”. Initially, the organisation had been hopeful that there would be improvement at the end of April. That expectation was revised following an analysis of the circumstances in main source markets: the United States, United Kingdom and the Caribbean. Said Azeez: “We expect to see some sign of recovery in the travel trade within the next five months but we do not expect to be back in business full throttle for another 18-20 months.”

He said the pre-COVID-19 industry had been performing well, with healthy arrival figures of over 400,000 annually. He envisages that the impact of the virus will force industry officials to revisit the whole concept of all-inclusive vacations—where a large number of guests are huddled together in small spaces, such as restaurants. Azeez acknowledged a general reassessment of cruise tourism.

A move towards social distancing spells a paradigm shift for tourism— which Azeez described as “a very intimate, interactive and physically engaging experience”. He urges a careful monitoring of visitors’ demands, given lessons associated with COVID-19. If the disease lingers for a few years, when Saint Lucia reopens its borders there will be associated risk. He emphasized a radical ramping up of healthcare facilities and testing capabilities.

So far the government has announced that two hotels, Starfish and Rendezvous, are serving as quarantine facilities. Azeez said he was impressed that properties recognized the need for sacrifices in the interests of quarantined individuals.

“The companies who have provided their facilities assessed that risk and I really commend them highly for making their facilities available. They certainly are going to have to invest significant funds into deep cleaning and refurbishing. There’s also going to be high capital expenditure for them to re-brand and re-market themselves,” Azeez said. “I have no doubt it will be challenging but I am not overly concerned about it. I applaud those properties for stepping up to the plate.”