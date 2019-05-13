Budget month has been and gone in Saint Lucia. With it there was the usual talk of forthcoming investments, opportunities and obligations. A budget is always central to a nation’s story but it’ never the whole story. Beyond the balance sheet alone, the future of a nation will always be defined by the potential of its youth and the possibilities for that youth to advance in a nation with an economy that grows, with social services that are strong, and with fair and equal access to a society’s resources.

That’s why now is a fitting time to review the Adolescent Well-being and Equity in Saint Lucia (AWAE) report produced by the Saint Lucian government and the UNICEF Office for the Eastern Caribbean.

An excerpt from “The Adolescent Well-being and Equity in Saint Lucia”: Just under two thirds of adolescents in the labour force are unemployed, and they account for 14 per cent of total unemployment. A third of male adolescents are unemployed compared to just over one in five females.

The Stats

Measuring data over a number of years, the AWAE paints a contemporary picture, but also one that requires consideration of whether positive changes are long-lasting or perhaps temporary. In 2016 around 9,500 Saint Lucian adolescents were living in poverty. Any number in this statistic is surely too high, but it can be noted this does represent a 30 per cent reduction from the same measurement a decade prior, in 2006. This is to be commended and appears consistent.

Unemployment among the 20-24 age group was 40 per cent in 2017 compared to 62 per cent in 2012. This is a strong improvement but, given the short passage of time between the two measurements and broader global economic events such as the 2008 GFC and its aftershocks, to what extent these gains will endure remains unclear.

While all can agree that an increase in education can drive greater employment outcomes, there remain numerous potential pitfalls in the life of a young Saint Lucian as they journey from the start of their schooling to the conclusion of it (including any post-secondary study they may pursue after graduation). In particular, the transition from primary school to high school has, in recent years, seen the primary pass rate increase to 60-65 per cent overall, but ultimately this still means around 40 per cent of Saint Lucian youth may enter high school insufficiently prepared for the more challenging curriculum. This can create a snowball effect that further stalls their progress and future possibilities.

Mid- and Long-Term Challenges

Alongside the education and employment spheres, youth in this nation faces the same trials as Saint Lucians in other demographics. Building consistent access to health insurance, and growing the uptake of strong house insurance policies to guard against major life setbacks, loom as key mid-term goals for the government and nation.

More widely, enhancing a household’s perception of safety in their community, and the manner in which households deal with, and sustain themselves, when a family member has a chronic illness, will be fixes that can only be pursued in the long term. Meanwhile, they form a core component of the lifestyle and environment through which Saint Lucian youth must traverse.

A look into the wider dynamics of the report show that alongside a traditional approach to combatting these challenges, there are broader factors that will influence the fight in the future. There are also intergenerational factors that are longstanding problems which could be addressed in a short period of time, as economic circumstances dictate. For example, the AWAE financial illiteracy is much higher in households of Saint Lucians aged 15-29 when a parent isn’t present. The introduction and promotion of a new simple but strong financial literacy course could help address a substantive problem like this with relatively little investment by government.

Building on the Budget

The Chastanet government has delivered a budget with an economic theme and has looked to make a key message of its time in office: it is a ‘safe pair of hands’, Saint Lucia is turning the corner and good times are ahead. Certainly, when a nation’s economy is growing, as Saint Lucia’s is, credit must go to the government, for even if it were not actively growing it, knowing when to stay out of the way and refrain from installing roadblocks of economic growth is key.

Nonetheless, considered alongside AWAE, the Chastanet government’s desire for a steady ‘stay the course’ approach to annual budgets may indeed deliver solid progress in the long term. However, in the short term, it may fail to adequately tackle the substantive problems like high youth unemployment that can, over time, turn from an annual problem into a generational one. Once that occurs it can be difficult, if not impossible, to undo the damage done and seek a solution.

Achieving a Solution While We’re Young

Youth unemployment is a challenge for many nations around the world but, for a young and growing nation like Saint Lucia, any failure by older generations to pave a path for those that follow, and that allows the nation as a whole to capitalise on the potential of its youth, can be especially unfortunate. This is particularly so given that greater employment leads to greater purchasing power, a more highly skilled workforce and greater engagement with civic life and community institutions. It’s here that the forging of closer partnerships between government, business and educational is essential; and ultimately the government must lead with this boldly rather than gradually.

According to the AWAE report: “Most young Saint Lucians will negotiate the pitfalls of adolescence to emerge successfully into adulthood, obtain employment, form relationships and generally lead fulfilling lives to the benefit of themselves and society as a whole.” There are existing issues across Saint Lucia but there is also much to feel positive about when it comes to progress and real change. This is something all who care deeply for the future of this nation can be proud of.