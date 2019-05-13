Inter District Primary Schools Female Football Underway

Despite the absence of the District Three Team, who many will argue is the bigger facilitator of female football, nevertheless, the inaugural Inter District Primary Schools Female Football Competition got off to a frolicking start at the SAB Sporting Facility Field on Wednesday. The Tournament which is seven aside in nature is of twenty minutes duration, with ten minutes each half with unlimited roll on and roll off substitution.

District Four (all black uniform) defeated District One three nil during the inaugural Inter District Primary Schools Female Football Competition.

Co-coordinator of the event, Christopher Duncan welcome everyone top the event and expressed his delight that following months of planning, the event had finally materialize. For his part Education Officer of District One, Cyrus Cepal reminded the youngsters, that this was not only an opportunity to showcase their ability and talent, but also to view the event as one where they can marry the sports with their academics. He challenged them to write a composition centered around the day’s activity.

School Sports Co coordinator at the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Isabel Marquis lauded everyone for bringing the conceptualization of the event to one of reality. She commended the St Lucia Football Association Inc, for the strident role being undertaken in the development of youth football. President of the SLFA Inc, Lyndel Cooper thanked everyone for their continuous support and the meaningful role undertaken in getting the initiative off the ground. He pledged his Organization’s continued support towards the development of youth football and by extension female football.

Following the formalities it was now time for action. First up was the encounter between District One and District Four, which did not disappoint. Despite making the early running, District One soon found themselves on the receiving end of the Clowie William’s onslaught. She registered the first hat trick of the tournament in the 5th, 10th and 12th minute as the half ended 3 – 0.

Despite numerous exchanges by both teams no further goals were scored as the game ended 3 – 0 in favor of District Four. The second game was played between District One and District Two. There was no letting up in this one as the young lasses from both teams were sometimes overzealous in showcasing their talent.

Once again District One enjoyed the better of the exchanges, but was denied by some fine saves by the District Two custodian Emy Edward. No goals were scored as the half ended goalless. The pattern of the game remained the same in the second half. When everyone thought the game would peter out into a tame draw on the brink of the final whistle, Destiny Daniel scored to earn District One a hard earned victory.

The final game was played between District Four and District Two. Clowie William did live up to her promise as she scored both her team’s winning goals in the 18th and 19th minute. The 2 – 0 victory ensured that District Four not only played unbeaten on the day, but have now advanced to the next round together with District One. The Southern Zone, involving District 5 – 8 took place on Friday May 10 at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort.