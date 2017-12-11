Aidonia Concert Leads Way into National Day

Jamaican dancehall superstar, Sheldon “Aidonia” Lawrence is expected to light up the stage in concert here in Saint Lucia come December 12. The much-anticipated event dubbed “Yeah Yeah Yeah” will take place the night before the National Day holiday at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

With over 13 years of experience as a hardcore deejay, singer and songwriter, delivering some of the biggest hits the genre has seen, it was no surprise that his latest summer single “Yeah Yeah Yeah” took the music industry by storm. It is one of the most requested songs in parties and street dances across the Caribbean, and fans seem to just go wild whenever this dancehall banger is played, hence the decision of organizers to have Aidonia headline a concert here in Saint Lucia.

Aidonia has been churning out hits since 2004, when the song “Lolly” led him into mainstream dancehall. More success followed in subsequent years, as the artiste released tracks like “Prayer”, “Inna Di Ghetto”, “Eagle”, “Ooku”, “Unknown Assailant”, “Hundred Stab”, “Fi Di Jockey”, “Banga”, “Nuh Boring Gyal,” and many more. This has afforded him a formidable arsenal of material to perform.

Since the announcement of his performance here, organizers say the response has been overwhelming, with early bird tickets selling out within days. This year, the event is being presented by Snapper International and Shoville Entertainment in collaboration with Hotness International and will be hosted by Scady.P. It will also feature Saint Lucia’s hottest “Dennery Segment” artistes, including Freezy, Blackboy, Surbance and Mighty.

Official sponsors include Sky Vodka, Dewars, Grey Goose, Campari, Moet & Chadon – from the PCD Experience, Flow 4GLTE, Blazin FM, MBC, Guinness and Blue Waters.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at The Cell outlets island-wide, Steve’s Barber Shop, Snapper International and Quick Delivery. Doors open from 10:00 pm.