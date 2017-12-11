Profile of the Week – Rohan Lambert

KFC GMC United emerged victorious in this year’s Spider Cup, following a 2-1 victory over Sports Locker Northern United Sunday evening on the Gros Islet Playing Field. Rohan did not play many games in the preliminary round because of his work schedule. However, you could say he saved his best for last, by scoring in the semifinals and then on Sunday when it counted most – he scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Sports Locker Northern United. Victory was sweet for Rohan and his teammates, due to the fact over the years Northern United teams have always dominated football in Gros Islet. Not this time!