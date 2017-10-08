Annihilation of the Senses at Sound Wars

It was the battle of the sounds in all senses, as speaker heads convened at the Philip Marcelin Grounds in Vieux Fort last Sunday, for Sound Wars, Annihilation edition.

The event, organised by the St. Lucia Auto Sound Club (SLASC), saw weeks and months of investment and effort come down to who could tweak and tune their music most effortlessly, for the clearest, loudest, and most impactful presentation that would not only wow the judges but keep the audience thoroughly entertained throughout the evening. The event’s culmination took place when a variety of specially modified vehicles, including luxury cars, mini-vans, SUVS and 4X4 double cab trucks, made their way to a pit set up on the outskirts of the field to carefully select the songs including the mandatory judging numbers that would seal their fate on the night.

For the newbie who might have thought the event was solely focused on which sound could permeate the widest distance of the field, there was much to be relearned, discovered, and appreciated. All the best in the game already knew just how much of a difference the right song selection could make when it came down to acoustics, clarity, and overall loudness – the ability to pack a serious punch.

The competitors, directed by the MC of the day, Scady. P, wasted no time getting down to business. One by one they shared their love for sound, creativity and flair. They were being judged for Creativity, Safety, Sound Quality( SQ) and Sound Pressure Level (SPL) in three basic categories: Rookie SQ, Streets and Ultimate.

In the Ultimate class, the winners were none other than Jason Jankie’s ‘Hot Rod’ in first place, Ron Goddard with ‘The Lab’ in second, and ‘Hard Knocks’ by Aloysious Charles in third. Jason’s win earned him $2,000 cash, a weekend for two at Coconut Bay, and a tool set from Automotive Art. Ron’s prize offered similar winnings, trading in a weekend for two for a day pass at Coconut Bay. For his efforts, Aloysious walked away with $1,000 cash, a day pass for two at Coconut Bay, and a tool set from Automotive Art.

The ‘Loudest’ Hot Rod prize as well as the ‘Best SQ’ Hot Rod went to Jason Jankie.

In the Streets Class, first place bounty of $1,000 cash, a weekend for two at Coconut Bay, and a cleaner detail kit from Automotive Art went to Cleavy George’s ‘Unruly’, while $500 cash, and a cleaner detail kit from Automotive Art was Gary Gee Charlemagne’s reward for the performance of ‘Dhz’. Third place went to Damian Kangal who was gifted with a mobile phone with a plan from Flow plus a cleaner detail kit from Automotive Art.

Loudest, and Best SQ in the Streets Class went to Stephen.

In the Rookie SQ category, Unruly RAV4 (Cleavy George) was in first, Alvin Jn Baptiste in second, and Unruly Rover (Cleavy George) in third. First prize was $1,000 cash and a tool set from Automotive Art; second: $500 cash and a tool set from Automotive Art, and third: a mobile phone set up with Flow plus a tool set from Automotive Art.

The People’s Choice (Grudge Match) winner was none other than Stephen, who went home with bragging rights and $1,000 cash.

The top winners are soon expected to participate in a regional challenge that will put their speakers to the ultimate test. Something tells us that they’re absolutely ready!