New Publication to be Released in Honour of Saint Lucian Icon

A partnership has been formed between the newly-named Dr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre (FRC) and Flow with the aim of combining art, creativity and cultural icons to make this Creole Heritage Month one to remember.

Post announcement of its recent name change, the FRC teamed with Flow to host a briefing on Thursday 28 September, highlighting the upcoming release of ‘The Road to Mount Pleasant’, a collection of essays on Saint Lucian culture, compiled in honour of Msgr. Hon. Dr. Patrick Anthony’s 70th birthday.

Msgr. Dr. Patrick Anthony, also known as “Paba”, is a dedicated priest of the Roman Catholic Church, who pioneered a movement which integrated Caribbean culture into Catholic worship in Saint Lucia. This, in addition to his work with a group of like-minded Saint Lucian students, saw the formation of the Folk Research Centre, a hub for formal study of Saint Lucian society and ways of life.

On Flow’s decision to support the project, Communications Specialist Terry Finisterre said, “When this opportunity to partner with the Folk Research Centre came to us we grabbed it with open arms because, when you hear about Patrick Anthony, I think every Saint Lucian knows who Patrick Anthony is, knows what he means. But this book goes deeply into the life, the times, the thoughts of Patrick Anthony and it explores the themes that surround his life.”

At Thursday’s briefing, along with Mr. Finisterre, Information Officer at the FRC, John Robert Lee, and Deputy Chairman of the FRC, Hillary La Force, sang Paba’s praises and divulged information on the book’s contents.

Featuring articles from Msgr. Hon. Dr. Anthony himself, the book will also hold works from other cultural icons and “newcomers” including Dame Pearlette Louisy, Kennedy ‘Boots’ Samuel, Didacus Jules, and Vladimir Lucien, among others.

The publication, which was compiled and co-edited by John Robert Lee and Embert Charles, will be printed by the government, following its provision of a $5,000 grant, and is due to be released this month although no official date has yet been given.

The committee behind the project aims to make the book available to all Saint Lucians and interested persons here and across the diaspora. A hard-copy can be picked up at the FRC and it will eventually be released via online platforms. Contributors encouraged all to keep an eye out on social media for more information.

Also in the spirit of culture and heritage appreciation, other plans for this year’s Creole Heritage Month were shared, including school programmes to engage primary and secondary school students with cultural content.

“One of the activities that we normally have during Creole Heritage Month is the cultural education in schools,” said Robert Lee.

The programme, which began on October 3, is sponsored by the National Community Foundation and Bank of Saint Lucia. The intent is to have schools throughout the island go to the Msgr. Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre to immerse in Saint Lucia’s creole culture through elements of dance, storytelling and lectures.