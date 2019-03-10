At long last a National Technical Centre for St Lucia Football Association Inc

It could easily have been a political football but not in the true sense of the word, after all there was a football field and politicians from opposing parties (UWP and SLP), expressing their views at the recent St Lucia Football Association (SLFA) Inc Commemorative Opening Ceremony of the National Technical Centre at Mabouya Valley.

This Technical Centre that features St Lucia only synthetic turf playing field commonly referred to as AstroTurf, finally became a reality following numerous obstacles. There were changes in government, what seemed like a procession of Football Association Presidents, several issues associated with the availability of land and securing financing.



With President of the St Lucia Football Association Inc Lyndon Cooper (centre) look on FIFA official VernonMosengo-Omba performed the ribbon cutting with Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane.

There were government and football officials in attendance including Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Edmund Estephane; Parliamentary Representative for Dennery North, Shawn Edward; Director Member Associations, Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Vernon Mosengo-Omba; Senior Manager, Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), Howard McIntosh; President of the St Lucia Football Association (SLFA) Inc, Lyndon Cooper; his General Secretary, Victor Reid along with other SLFA Inc executive members and staff.

Cooper who referred to the moment as historical said: “I just want to indicate from the onset, we at the SLFA are extremely grateful and pleased to be faced with this monumental task and that is the construction of this Technical Centre and by extension, its official headquarters. We saw in the last 15 or16 years the number of doubts the number of misgiving, but I think today we have actually overcome those doubts and misgivings and will witness officially the opening of this Technical Centre which will enhance football in this country.”

Opening remarks from President of the St Lucia Football Association Inc, Lyndon Cooper.

With the advent of artificial turf, Cooper feels it will enable our players to continue to compete and train at the national and regional level. He mentioned that phase one consists of the training of all national teams and national competitions and in phase two, the facility will facilitate international competitions. Lights and seating capacity for roughly 2,000 will be installed later this year. A track surrounding the facility was also mentioned.

Cooper expressed the SLFA’s gratitude to the government past and present, to FIFA, member associations for Africa, the Caribbean and especially mentioned FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, for continuing to support St Lucia. He also thanked his General Secretary, Victor Reid and other executive members along with support staff.

McIntosh who is no stranger to St Lucia congratulated government for their ongoing support of football and FIFA, for putting in place programs that help all the member associations meet some critical objectives. He was full of praise for The SLFA President and said: “A lot of times and I say this openly, President Cooper is underestimated for his contribution, planning and the work he continues to do.”

Political Football! Not really, just politicians and other officials taking their turn testing St Lucia’s first synthetic turf playing field.







McIntosh pledged CONCACAF’s continued support for the SLFA Inc, not only when it comes to the current facility but also other programs they have undertaken. During his brief remarks Mosengo-Omba said: “FIFA cannot develop football alone and needs the support of the government, because football is not only the matter of FIFA it is the matter of the entire society. This project was possible thanks to the willingness of FIFA, the St Lucia Football Association and the Government of St Lucia.”

The Caribbean now receives assistance from FIFA like never before. Mosengo-Omba pointed out that before President Infantino was elected In February 2016, FIFA’s investment in the Caribbean was US$5 million, but following his election the amount is now US$40 million. As mentioned earlier, this facility became a reality despite several ups and downs, most notably changes in government. Edward who is a former Minister of Sports with the then ruling party (SLP) and now Parliamentary Representative for Dennery North said: “There are certain projects that will always resonate for you more than others. For me the FIFA Goal Project is one of those projects, very, very close to my heart.”

He gave a brief history concerning the acquisition of land for the project. Union was the first proposed location during the Dr Kenny Anthony administration. But there was a change in government in 2006 from the SLP to UWP under the leadership of Sir John Compton. The project was then relocated to Bexon. There was another change in government and in 2011, Edward then became the Minister of Youth Development and Sports. It led to yet another project relocation site, this time in Mabouya Valley. That decision finally brought an end to the matter.

Problem solved! Not quite! Solving one problem led to another, as the plot of land where the facility is located was being cultivated by farmers. It was a ticklish situation for Edward. He said: “There were times when I had to be very forceful and there were times I needed to be calm about trying to persuade people, that whatever facility is coming there is for the better good of St Lucia and whatever little sacrifices they are making by way of giving up their plot of land is worth it and that the government is going to take care of them.” Putting politics aside, Estephane during his address said: “There was never at all in any part of my imagination, of relocating this project. My concern was to see to it that this facility gets completed and here we are today.”

He continued: “Today we see the commissioning of the first synthetic football field in St Lucia. I can proudly say that we have now caught up with the rest of the footballing world. The government and the St Lucia Football Association shared a vision, in bringing football in line with that of our regional and international counterparts.”

He went on to say: “It is the intention of the government I dare say, to give more opportunities by facilitating this type of all-weather surfaces throughout the island. By now you should have heard of government’s plan to develop a National Sports Strategy and we will be looking at football first.” He mentioned that plans are already in the advance stage for surfaces in Soufriere, Dennery, Micoud and Desruisseaux and gave the assurance that will happen before the end of the year.

“The sporting resolution has begun” proclaimed Estephane. “We need to play our part in bringing back and surpassing the glory days of the 1980’s, when St Lucia was a powerhouse in sports throughout the Caribbean especially in football.” In closing the minister applauded the SLFA Inc in taking the lead in showing how world class facilities can be part of the sporting landscape.

Following the proceedings there was the official ribbon to officially declare the National Technical Centre open.