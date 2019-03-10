Prophets of Doom and Gloom at it again!

How desperate are the House opposition to form the government? And to what avail? On Wednesday the MP for Vieux Fort North was on television campaigning for the completion of works at St. Jude Hospital before the next hurricane season.

Pictured is part of the uncompleted St. Jude hospital in Vieux Fort.

We are barely into March, the driest month of the year. One would expect a former Minister of Agriculture would have words of wisdom to share with farmers in the south who may be exposed to water shortages and bush fires. But no! Hurricanes, far more likely in August and September, are what the calculating MP wants his followers to worry about. Yet, whenever his party is handed the reins of power, all they do is burden the island’s workers with unconscionable taxes.

I feel deeply that the present government would’ve done us all a great service had it moved to fully investigate who had profited most from public funds allocated to the reconstruction of St. Jude; and had the courts been permitted to determine the outcome, we would not now be hearing false prophets predicting sunshine at midnight. In consequence Saint Lucia would be a more informed country, less subject to insults from the mouths of desperate professional politicians.

