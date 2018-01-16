Athlete of the week – Albert Reynolds

It was no big surprise when Albert received the Senior Athlete of the Year award at last Saturday’s Elite Track and Field Club Awards at Bay Gardens Beach Resort. He had a banner 2016 while competing at local, regional and international competitions in javelin. He was undefeated in local meets, placed in the top three in every other meet and on two occasions reset the national record for the event. He established a new Martinique record at the Elite French Championships. His best throw of 79.44 metres represents the second best distance in the OECS for 2017. That’s not all folks! Albert is ranked 67th in the world and third among Caribbean competitors on that list. Based on his outstanding achievements in 2017 it is easy to see why Albert qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games set to take place in Australia.