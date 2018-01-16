Taiwanese Construction delegation visit Saint Lucia for further cooperation

Arranged by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Taiwan’s Overseas Engineering Corporation (OECC) sent its five-member team of engineering experts to visit Saint Lucia from 9th to 12th January 2018.

During their visit, the team called on Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet, and the Saint Lucian team for a meeting to exchange views on enhancing the quality of Saint Lucia’s infrastructure. Both sides have reached consensus for future co-operation.

Ambassador Douglas Shen noted that Prime Minister Chastanet was impressed by the technology and quality of Taiwan’s infrastructural system after he visited Taiwan on November last year. The Embassy then invited OECC to visit Saint Lucia to further introduce Taiwan’s engineering technology and to seek the opportunity for further cooperation.

Prime Minister Chastanet emphasized that Caribbean countries have suffered enormous economic losses from hurricanes in recent years. It shows that global climate change poses serious threat to the infrastructure in the island nations. It is imperative to ensure the safety of Saint Lucian people and their property with a strengthened infrastructure system. He looks forward to the provision of professional advice from Taiwanese experts for building a sustainable living environment for Saint Lucians, and to transfer the best engineering technology to the country.

OECC co-operated with the Taiwan government to execute a number of international engineering projects in the Caribbean, Central America and Africa. The company has earned recognition of its efforts for completing the projects on time and in good quality, including the implementation of the Argyle International Airport terminal project in St Vincent.

— Source: Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)