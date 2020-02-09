Athletes shortlisted for Annual National Sports Awards

Once again oustanding athletes in several disciplines along with coaches, officials and administrators, will be honored at the 40th Annual National Sports Awards, presented by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports on February 15 at the Events St Lucia Tent at Reduit. A short list was finalized for the most prestigious awards, with the St Lucia Athletics Association and the St Lucia National Cricket Association, leading the way with three of their athletes shortlisted.

Following are the athletes who are on the shortlist for the prestigious awards and what they accomplished in 2019.

(Left to right) Albert Reynolds, Johnson Charles, Levern Spencer and Julien Alfred.

Athletics: Nominee for Sportsman of the Year: Albert Reynolds (javelin) – Achievements: February – National Independence Games – gold medal, new national record; August – Pan American Games bronze medal with a new national record, eclipsing his previous record set in February; October 2019 – World Championship Doha Qatar – ranked 38th in the world in javelin event. Reynolds had outstanding performances in 2019. This elite competitor is a mentor to athletes with the EliteTrack and Field Club which he belongs to,

Nominee For Sportswoman of the Year: Levern Spencer (high jump) – Achievements – January – gold medal at Clemson International; February – bronze medal at NYRR Milrose Games in New York; April – gold medal at SPECS Town Invitational in Georgia; bronze medal in Czech Republic; bronze medal at Drakes Relay; June – silver medal in Finland; gold medal in Germany; silver medal in Poland; August – gold medal at Pan American Games; May – fifth place at IAAF Diamond League Invitational; September – 13th place at IAAF World Championship in Qatar.

During the period under review, Spencer ensured the country’s flag continued to be flown across the world with her performances. She is currently ranked number one in the OECS, number two in the North America, Central Caribbean and Caribbean region and ranks 18th in the world

Nominee for Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Julien Alfred – 2019 achievements: February – New National Indoor record (gold in 60m); April 29 (national 100m record); bronze in 100m in Arkansas; silver medal at Texas ATM in both in the 100m and 200m; silver medal at Mont Sac Relays in 100m; May – silver medal in 100m and bronze in 200m in Conference Outdoors; December – gold medal in 60m (new national record).

Alfred had a successful year for her school Texas Longhorns, and broke national indoor record three times. In December she established a new national record, as well as the fastest NCAA Division 1 time, also the fifth fastest 60m sprinter in Texas history.

Cricket: Nominee for Junior Sportswoman: Qiana Joseph: Achievements – Captain CWI / TTWCA 19 and Under Regional 20/20 Female cricket tournament; member of Windward Islands U19 female team that placed second in that tournament; Player of the Match in five of seven matches in TTWCA 19 and Under Regional 20/20 Female Cricket Tournament. She received the following awards: Most runs in the tournament, Highest Individual Score, MVP of the Tournament. Joseph continues to represent Saint Lucia and the Windward Islands with distinction. She has proven that she is extremely skilled, talented and performs exceptionally.

Nominee for Junior Sportsman: Kimani Melius: Achievements – Captained Melius Challengers to second place in Gros Islet Cricket League; in the Babonneau Cricket League he averaged 104 runs in two matches; His Gros Islet U19 Cricket Team played undefeated and was victorious in the 2019 Inter District SLNCA Sandals 50 Over Cup for the third year; Captained Gros Islet Senior Cricket Team; Captained Gros Islet Knights Cricket Team; Captained Saint Lucia National U-19 Cricket Team; Vice-Captain Saint Lucia National Senior Team; this Windward Islands Volcanoes Senior Cricketer scored a half century on his debut; Captained Windward Islands U-19 that finished the tournament with most runs for the third consecutive year; Vice-Captain for the West Indies Emerging Players Team for the Colonial Medical Insurance Super 50 Cup; member of West Indies B Team; scored most runs during the West Indies U19 camp in World Cup Practice matches with two centuries.

Melius is an exemplary leader and team player. He has been instrumental in many of his team’s successes locally and regionally. This Babonneau resident is also Saint Lucia’s national batting record holder, having made the highest individual score by any Saint Lucian (275 runs).

Nominee for Sportsman: Johnson Charles: Achievements – Represented community on the SPL T20 Castries Lions Cricket Team; CPL Barbados Tridents third leading run scorer in the CPL; represented Saint Lucia in the Regional Police T20 tournament; fourth highest total runs in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Sylhet Thunder; played in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans; also played in Abu Dhabi T10 League for Kanartaka Tuskers.

Charles has stayed true to cricket and has represented teams across the globe with excellence. He was the leading run scorer for the CPL Barbados Tridents brought them to the finals where they won their second CPL title. In the 2019 season he has played exclusively in the shorter format of the game and has excelled.

Football: Nominee for Junior Sportsman: Keegan Caul: Achievements – U19 Inter Secondary School tournament starting position and contributed to Ciceron Secondary School placing third; he was the top goal scorer in Castries Youth League (won tournament Golden Boots); scored four goals during Northern Zone U17 League; led Central Castries U15 to National Inter District U15 tournament title (awarded Golden Boots for 14 goals scored during this tournament). Currently enrolled at the Saint Lucia Sports Academy, Caul continues to be a leader with the ability to motivate his teammates and ensures his team performs.

Nominee for Sportsman: Vino Barclette: Achievements – In his capacity as goal keeper, he represented his local club Knights with distinction and was instrumental in carrying the team through to win Promotional League in the Vieux Fort League; played a key role in giving his club the edge in the Presidents Cup Club Championship; conceded very few goals in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League Championship; barely conceded goals in the Blackheart 2019 tournament; an asset to the 2019 Men’s National team during the 2019 Nations League Championship.

Karate: Nominee for Sportsman: Karim Sifflet – Achievements – May – Kimono D’Or French Open Guadeloupe Bronze Medal, Kumite (+75kg); June – KFStLu Legends Open Championship, gold medal, Kumite (+75kg), silver medal, kata; August – Caribbean Karate Federation Championships in Santo Domingo, gold medal, Kumite (+84kg).

Sifflet is a Third Dan (black belt) in Shotokan Karate and is and assistant instructor at Budokai Karate Dojo in Corinth. He is a good example of sportsmanship and is a great role model to the younger karatekas.