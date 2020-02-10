Three Nations Leading the Caribbean’s Push to Go Green

As a region threatened by some of climate change’s most harrowing consequences, the Caribbean must go green in future. This is a unifying goal recognised across the more than two dozen states that make up this part of the world. In looking beyond this general aspiration and into the in-depth pursuits of each nation, it’s clear that some, more than others, can stake a claim as leaders in pushing for a renewable energy future.

Recognising and commending these nations does not seek to decry others that have not made the same progress; indeed, it can be a lesson for them in what can be achieved. So let’s look now at three Caribbean nations that are showing leadership in the renewable revolution.

Solar panels are just one avenue of many that Caribbean nations are utilising to go green

1. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines previously declared that by 2020 it would draw 60% of its energy needs from renewable sources. Typical of many similar Caribbean states, it set this goal conscious that the potential was high for wind, geothermal and solar projects. Since then the nation has seen solid growth in its solar industry, including the commencement of its first solar battery storage microgrid system on Mayreau Island during 2018.

The country has also researched the potential for its geothermal industry, with the surrounds of La Soufriere volcano viewed as a promising site for a new energy installation, exploratory drilling having begun in May 2019.

2. Dominica

Dominica has undergone a colossal rebuild over the last few years. In September 2017 Hurricane Maria damaged an estimated 90% of buildings on the island. The response was an aim to become the world’s most hurricane-proof nation, redefining the country’s vision for a green future.

Three hydro-electric power plants provide Dominica with 27.4 per cent of its electricity supply, and it intends to increase its green credentials by expanding its solar industry. Impressively, numerous solar sites have been installed post-Maria, and built in such a way that they are easy to remove and store if another hurricane threatens to hit.

3. Costa Rica

Another great green success story is the efforts of Costa Rica to bring renewables online in its national energy grid. In 2015 the country pledged to become carbon-neutral. As of 2017 some 98.1 per cent of the nation’s energy came from green sources.

The population of around 5.1 million draws its green energy from a diversity of sources including solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal plants, and more. Costa Rica is well-placed to build on this ambitious green agenda and serves as a leading example to states that seek to go green while servicing the energy needs of a substantial population.

The Individual Needs of Individual Nations

The work done among these aforementioned nations is commendable but each nation in the region has its own strategic priorities to pursue, and energy needs to meet. Furthermore, the path towards energy independence and becoming a renewables-only nation is one that has more hurdles for some than others.

The expectation that countries like Cuba and Haiti, with populations of over 10 million, could pursue the same strategy as a state like St Kitts and Nevis, with a population of under 55,000, is unrealistic. Nonetheless, larger nations can acquire a greater pool of revenue via taxation, and find an easier path to attracting foreign investment based on the size of their economy. Consequently, it’s not acceptable for any government to try to silence criticism of its inaction on the basis that a big country cannot operate in the same way as a small one. Certainly, large nations can face some unique challenges in pursuing renewable energy projects that small ones do not, but the reverse is also applicable.

A Green Light for New Progress

The good news in 2020 for all nations, big and small, is that the costs of renewable energy sources like wind and solar have steadily declined over time. Indeed, in 2018 MIT declared that the costs of solar photovoltaic modules had dropped by 99 per cent over four decades.

Jinko Solar announced in January that the maximum conversion efficiency of its bifacial solar modules had reached a new world record of 22.49 per cent. Such achievements are helping to push the international solar industry closer to global grid parity, and giving new momentum to the renewable energy sector as a whole.

There is good news for nations that set renewable energy targets but whose progress simply ambled along or outright stalled; barriers to achieving their goals continue to disappear. The excuses for failing to take action surely must, too.