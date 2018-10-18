Babonneau Secondary wins “Company of the Year” Title for 2 Consecutive Years

For the 2nd consecutive year, the Junior Achievers’ group of the Babonneau Secondary School has captured the coveted prize of “Company of the Year” at the Junior Achievers Programme and Competition. Last year, the group won the prize with the production of environmentally-friendly bamboo lawn lamps; a timely initiative in an ambiance where Climate Change issues are on the forefront. This year’s win means that the group will now represent St. Lucia at the international version of the contest in Peru, against other budding entrepreneurs.

The group’s company “Natural Touch” was recognized in four categories winning the awards for: “Best Records”, “Best Attendance” and “Company of the Year”. The school also won the 2nd place prize for “National Achiever”. This prize was won by Mildred Boyce; a fifth form student.

“Natural Touch” speaks to the benefits of our local flora and fauna. Using a smorgasbord of local products, the group produced body butter – confined in small capsules perfect for the individual who’s on the go. Local products used in production included rosemary, grapefruit, lemon grass, tangerine and almond. This initiative, while encouraging the development of entrepreneurial skills in the future crafters of this nation, also promotes the use of local

products in enterprise. May this success serve to inspire others to use our local products creatively.

— Source: Babonneau Secondary School Junior Achievers’ Group