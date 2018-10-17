WASCO wants to hear from you

The Water and Sewerage Company Incorporated (WASCO) is encouraging customers and the general public to participate in a public survey which launched on October 12th 2018.

The survey which allows customers to remain anonymous, seeks to find out public views on the quality of WASCO’s services.

The survey can be completed in ten minutes, and is available online by clicking on the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVZGM95.

A survey kiosk has also been set up at all WASCO branches (Castries, Soufriere and Vieux Fort) to encourage widespread customer participation.