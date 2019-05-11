BAY GARDENS OFFERS “CARIBCATION” DEALS FOR CARIBBEAN RESIDENTS

Caribbean residents can receive 25 per cent off all-inclusive rates from Bay Gardens Resorts in Saint Lucia this summer and autumn. The Caribcation special offers bargain packages, with full meals for two guests, unlimited house brand drinks and free access to the popular Splash Island, Saint Lucia’s first open-water sports park, off the famous Reduit Beach, plus a complimentary daily spa treatment for each room.

Caribcation rates start at US$187 a night for a couple at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, US$194 at Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$295 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa. Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Saint Lucian-owned Bay Gardens Resorts, sees the region as an important market. “We see regional travel continuing to grow for our hotels, and we want more of our Caribbean neighbours to experience what our Saint Lucian hospitality has in store for them when they take a break from the stresses of life,” he said.

The resorts’ locations within and around Saint Lucia’s entertainment capital, Rodney Bay Village, make Bay Gardens Resorts the top choice for regional travellers. “They come to us because of our unapologetic approach to serving authentic Caribbean cuisine and delivering warm Saint Lucian hospitality,” Destang added.

Guests taking advantage of the MAP Plan (offering just breakfast and dinner) can enjoy rates starting at US$131 at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$219 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.

Breakfast-only rates start at US$99 at Bay Gardens Marina Haven Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$133 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.

In addition, the new and luxurious Water’s Edge Villas is offering a special “Caribcation” rate of US$700 per night, breakfast included, for up to eight guests, with a four-night minimum stay. Each fully air-conditioned villa has a living room and four bedrooms with king and double beds, and features its own private swimming pool, terrace and custom-designed separate amenities. The villas offer a dedicated concierge service, a private deck on the water and complimentary Wi-Fi access, while guests have privileges across all Bay Gardens properties.

These offers are available beginning in June and continue throughout September during the Caribbean Premier League cricket T20 tournament and up to the end of October for National Creole Heritage Month. All prices include service charge and taxes. For more information on booking this offer, visit www.baygardensresorts.com/locals/caribcation, call +1 758 457 8006/07 or email [email protected]