Sixth Annual Elite Invitational Track and Field Meet

The Elite Invitational Track and Field Meet lived up to its name with near perfect weather and record breaking performances Sunday at Mindoo Phillip Park. Proceedings began with the National Anthem, prayers by Co-Founder of Elite and Vice President of the St Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA), Shirley Ann Lubin followed by welcome remarks from Jonathan Emmanuel.

Emmanuel thanked coaches, managers, athletes, officials, media, parents and sponsors for being present and said: “Without you Elite would not have been able to host another Games this year. Six years has led to hard work and a long journey that will continue to make this event another stapler event on the athletic calendar. I thank you for participating over those years and look for growing numbers in years to come.”

Former Sportswoman of the Year Makeba Alcide was a star attraction.

On behalf of the SLAA, Lubin thanked Elite for another year of this wonderful sports meet and for engaging our people in healthy lifestyles. She said: “I personally thanked that the club and its executives for reaching out to the sponsors and look forward to more Games and more clubs and schools participating.”

Former national athlete and Sportsman of the Year Michael “Midget” Pierre read the Official’s Oath while Armani Modeste did the Athletes’ Oath. Throughout the day, athletes in age groups between seven and 18 competed in several track and field events. There were also special races for older athletes and a special relay specifically for businesses.

A unique feature of this track and field meet had to do with sponsorship from athletes and officials past and present and business whose names were associated with events on the day. The long list of event sponsors included Sportswoman Levern Spencer (high jump and 200 mertes), Ronald Promesse (100 metres), Maxime Charlegmagne (400 metres), Trudi Spain (80 metres and long jump), Michael Pierre (200 metres); John Albertie (200 metres), Alan Hippolyte (150 metres), Merica Moncherry (200 metres), Shawn Edward (4×100 metres), Fortuna Belrose (800 metres), Kenson Casimir (100 metres), Lindsey Joseph (100 metres), Cornelius Breen (javelin)

A total of 12 teams island wide competed in the various events, with four commercial houses taking part in special events. One of the most exciting events on the day was the men’s open 1500 metres with a cash prize of US$150.00 up for grabs. There were three competitors, Jason Sayers (Road Busters), Jayeed Norbal (Survivors) and Neville Dupree (unattached).

Morne Stars (left) and Gros Islet following the start of the 100 metres.

Sayers led most of the way but on the final home stretch Norbal was hot on his heels. It was a gut wrenching finish, with Norbal eclipsing Sayers at the finish line in a time of 4:28.28. Sayers clocked 4:28.29. Commenting on the day’s activities Meet Director, Wayne Benti was pleased with the way things went and mentioned that by early afternoon six records had already been broken. Among the record setters was Randal Monrose of Gros Islet with a new time of 8.96 seconds in the 60 metres; Denzell Phillip of Survivors set a new mark in the 11-12 boy’s 80 metres; and in the girl’s ball throw Rhea Henry from Augier also established a new mark.