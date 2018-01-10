BAY GARDENS RESORTS ANNOUNCES NEW AFFILIATION WITH THE GUESTBOOK

Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, January 9, 2018 – In its 22 years of offering legendary service, the Bay Gardens Resorts continues its commitment to offering additional benefits to many clients through its newest affiliation with The Guestbook. The locally owned award-winning chain acknowledges and appreciates the loyalty of its customers to the Bay Gardens brand and this partnership aims to provide a high level customer experience for valued guests.

As the first instant gratification booking and rewards program, The Guestbook rewards travellers for booking direct, enabling the resort chain to better connect with its guests. With a network of nearly 1,000,000 members worldwide, it offers users an alternative to online travel websites and enhances the guest experience whilst driving loyalty. This direct booking rewards platform offers the best available rates and provides an opportunity to instantly earn 10% cash rewards upon enrolment. Guests also benefit from choosing rewards that speak to them directly, such as 5% cash back via PayPal or gift cards, 5% charitable donation to their favourite cause or 10% loyalty incentives towards a free stay. In addition, guests booking directly through the website also benefit from the in-stay experiences such as free breakfast for two, suite upgrades, free island wide Wi-Fi and return vouchers.

When booking via the Bay Gardens Resorts website, guests are prompted to tick the check box for enrolment with the Guestbook, making the process extremely simple and convenient. The Bay Gardens Resorts continues to deliver on its promise of providing each and every guest with a memorable experience and this new affiliation with The Guestbook is the company’s way of showing gratitude to its many dedicated guests for their loyalty throughout the years.