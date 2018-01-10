An excellent Opportunity to Pursue Higher Education in Taiwan

The application for the 2018 Taiwan Scholarship, ICDF Scholarship and I-SHOU Medical Scholarship programs starts from now and the deadline is 15th March, 2018. The scholarship programs provide opportunities for young talented Saint Lucians to study in Taiwan for Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees. Awardees list will be posted on the Embassy’s website on 30th June, 2018.

Applicants are requested to choose ONLY ONE program to apply, multiple applications will result in direct disqualification of your application.

A briefing on the above-mentioned scholarship programs will be held by the Embassy, time and date will be announced on its website once determined.

All application documents should be delivered to the Embassy by the deadline of 15th March, 2018; any delivery beyond that date or applications without all required documents will not be accepted. Please be informed that submitted documents will not be returned to applicants.

The Embassy will interview qualified applicants, who will be notified by phone.

For the I-SHOU Medical Scholarship applicants, both written exam and interview will be held at the Embassy. The written exam covers topics on English, Chemistry and Biology, the date is tentatively scheduled for 20th April, 2018. The interview will be conducted via skype with professors from Taiwan and the Embassy. The date is provisionally scheduled for 25th to 26th April, 2018. Actual date will be announced at a later time.

Notice:

Applicants who have received any of the above-mentioned scholarships before and would like to apply for the 2018 Scholarship, their previous graduation date in Taiwan and the date returned to Saint Lucia should be prior to 31st July, 2017. Please attach a copy of the stamped page of arrival record on the passport or other related proof when handing in application to the Embassy.

The applicant should be of Saint Lucia nationality, previous scholarship recipients who have been disqualified by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) or dropped out of school are not eligible to apply again.

Application procedures:

Taiwan Scholarship – Please read carefully the “Guidelines for the MOFA Taiwan Scholarship Program”, fill out “APPLICATION FORM FOR THE MOFA TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIP” submit to the Embassy along with a photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality, a photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts authenticated by Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, two reference letters, and a Police Clearance Letter.

ICDF Scholarship – This year, 20 universities (30 programs) in Taiwan are partner schools of ICDF Scholarship Program. Applicants should choose ONE program and finish BOTH online university application form and ICDF Scholarship online application form.

Online application, please visit website: http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx

For University application, please visit your target university website.

Regarding application procedure, related Q &A, and list of partner universities, please visit:

http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12507&CtNode=30493&mp=2

Applicants should then print out the hard copy of the application forms submit to the Embassy along with a photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality, a photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts authenticated by Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, and two reference letters and a Police Clearance Letter.

I-SHOU Medical Scholarship – Applicants must have first degree (Bachelor degree), please noted that for students graduated from I-SHOU Medical School, a Bachelor degree will be given. This program offers no Internship before and after their graduation.

Applicants should finish BOTH online application processes via

ICDF website: http://www.icdf.org.tw/TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx and I-SHOU university website: http://enroll.isu.edu.tw/enroll/dp/

Applicants should then print out a hard copy of the necessary application forms submit to the Embassy along with a photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality, a photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts authenticated by Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, two reference letters and a Police Clearance Letter.

For Saint Lucia Government Officials who are interested in the scholarship programs, approval documents from their assigned Ministry will be required. They also need to complete the Government Scholarship Application form and submit to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Department of the Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, with copies of all documents required for different scholarship programs.

The Government Scholarship Application form can be accessed via the website: http://www.govt.lc/forms/scholarship-application-form

Or at the HRD Department of the Ministry for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, 4th Floor, Francis Compton Building, The Waterfront, Castries.

You can download relevant information from the following links:

I-SHOU UNIVERSITY Admission-Guidelines 2018