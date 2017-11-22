BAY GARDENS RESORTS DONATES $20,000 TO RELIEF EFFORTS

The locally owned award-winning chain, represented by Ms. Waltrude Patrick, General Manager of the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Ms. Cheryl Gustave, General Manager of the Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn, made the donation in the amount of $20, 000 at a ceremony held at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian on Friday November 17th, 2017. It is in times like these that our Caribbean community must unite in the spirit of goodwill and the collective desire to help our brothers and sisters in distress, assisting in every relief effort. The Bay Gardens Family is dedicated to supporting the initiatives of the “One Caribbean Family” in its efforts to assist the vulnerable areas of the Caribbean.
For more information, visit: http://www.tourismcares.org/caribbean