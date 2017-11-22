BAY GARDENS RESORTS DONATES $20,000 TO RELIEF EFFORTS

G

– As the end of the season draws near, the Caribbean region has witnessed a growing incidence of natural disasters impacting the welfare of our island nations. In the aftermath of these horrific catastrophes, we are reminded of the vulnerability of our nations to these natural disasters. In response, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association has embarked on a Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund aimed at restoring affected areas through the enlistment of tourism stakeholders and global partners.The devastation caused by powerful Category 5 Hurricanes Irma and Maria wrought havoc across the islands, with most recording storms of this magnitude for the first time. The widespread destruction has resulted in immense property damage, reduced consumption, limited access to financial services and loss of life. In light of this, Bay Gardens Resorts sympathizes with our sister islands and in an effort to help residents recuperate and rebuild, have graciously donated 5% of direct booking earnings for the month of October which has proven to be a record breaking month for the company.

The locally owned award-winning chain, represented by Ms. Waltrude Patrick, General Manager of the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa and Ms. Cheryl Gustave, General Manager of the Bay Gardens Hotel & Inn, made the donation in the amount of $20, 000 at a ceremony held at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian on Friday November 17th, 2017. It is in times like these that our Caribbean community must unite in the spirit of goodwill and the collective desire to help our brothers and sisters in distress, assisting in every relief effort. The Bay Gardens Family is dedicated to supporting the initiatives of the “One Caribbean Family” in its efforts to assist the vulnerable areas of the Caribbean.

For more information, visit: http://www.tourismcares.org/caribbean