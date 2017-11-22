Caribbean Business Report for 20th November 2017

After one busy week-end we get ready for another. First the deadline for the Business Awards is FRIDAY. So do your final checks this week before submission.
There’s the Mango Bowl Regatta, and the St. Lucia Taiwan Trade Exposition. That is where you get to see the creativity of our entrepreneurs! The exhibition is a part of Business Month which continues here this week.
Let us congratulate Kimani Melius- of Bogius, Babonneau – and a member of the Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Programme for making it to the West Indies Under-19 team. They are the defending champions of the Under 19 One Day team. And our Women’s Football team is leaving for St. Vincent for a Windward Island’s Football Tournament. Let us wish them the best of luck.
In the meantime, here are our headlines for this week
- Deadline for Business Awards submissions is this Friday November 24th
- 10th St. Lucia-Taiwan Trade Show -this Friday November 24th to Sunday 26th
- Local Peace Ambassadors seek to promote entrepreneurial culture
- Mango Bowl Regatta starts this Saturday November 25th
- Business Month continues today with public speaking workshop
- Taiwan helps boost pineapple production
- British High Commission support female entrepreneurs
- Strategic Trade Development Roadmap enters Phase II
- Meet the 2017 Lucelec SPISE Scholar Sean Francois
- Morocco/St. Lucia deepen Cooperation on Agriculture/ Tourism
- Flow Community Christmas Gifts Gros Islet
- Submit nominations NOW for National Awards
- Caribbean Insurers and Financial Advisors meet here
- Celestial to high flagship training programmes this Wednesday
- Final week of Inter Commercial House Domino Championship