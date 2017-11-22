Caribbean Business Report for 20th November 2017

After one busy week-end we get ready for another. First the deadline for the Business Awards is FRIDAY. So do your final checks this week before submission.

There’s the Mango Bowl Regatta, and the St. Lucia Taiwan Trade Exposition. That is where you get to see the creativity of our entrepreneurs! The exhibition is a part of Business Month which continues here this week.

Let us congratulate Kimani Melius- of Bogius, Babonneau – and a member of the Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Programme for making it to the West Indies Under-19 team. They are the defending champions of the Under 19 One Day team. And our Women’s Football team is leaving for St. Vincent for a Windward Island’s Football Tournament. Let us wish them the best of luck.

