In light of the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, and the anticipation of more frequent events of a similar nature, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) held an official COP23 Side Event on “Bolstering Resilience for Vulnerable Countries Facing Acute Risks and Sustainable Development Challenges” on Tuesday, 13 November 2017 in Bonn, Germany.

The reality of increased frequency and intensity of natural disasters could exacerbate already high debt levels across the Region, particularly in the absence of development support. Prime Minister of Grenada, Chair of the World Bank Small States Forum and Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. The Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell, stressed the severity of the region’s plight using Dominica as an example – still not fully recovered from Tropical Storm Erika, which struck in 2015, the country was devastated by hurricane Maria in September of this year.

“The estimated damage and loss from Maria amounts to almost 200 percent of Dominica’s GDP.”

“Our experience is that you borrow to rebuild. Another climatic event destroys what you are rebuilding and you have to borrow to build again, even as you have not yet paid off the first set of debt,” Prime Minister Mitchell noted.