Homicide at Sarrot

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified male during an alleged armed robbery.

On Thursday November 16, 2017 about 8:20p.m, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries responded to a report of robbery at San De Fay in Sarrot, Castries.

Upon arrival, officers received information about two masked men who fled the scene after allegedly attempting to rob another male at gun point.

On Friday November 17, 2017 about 1:15am, the body of an unidentified masked male was discovered about 10 feet from the main road in San de Fay.

The body was transported to the Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

This brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to fifty three (53).

This individual is yet to be identified.

— source: ROYAL SAINT LUCIA POLICE FORCE