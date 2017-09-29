“Breakfast with Brandon”, Guitar Prodigy with Saint Lucian Roots

Today, Friday 29 September Events Company of Saint Lucia INC hosted “Breakfast with Brandon”, a two hour long event featuring 14 year old International touring Guitarist/ Singer Brandon “Taz” Niederauer as the special guest.

Held at the Seagrapes Restuarent, Bay Gardens Beach Resort in Reduit, the event was intended to encourage interaction between the musician, who is son to a Saint Lucian mother, and the public, precisely to young budding musical talents.

Brandon, through this opportunity, got a chance to explore his Saint Lucian roots and will also be performing tonight at Saint Lucia’s Blues Festival.