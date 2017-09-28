Representing Saint Lucia at the Young Leader of the Americas Initiative (YLAI)

Sacha Harris and Michelle Samuel will be representing Saint Lucia for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI), a professional fellowship which brings business and social entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean to collaborate with their counterparts in business and civil society organizations across the United States. This exchange program is sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State and allows fellows to advance their entrepreneurial ideas and build leadership skills to effectively contribute to social and economic development in their respective countries.