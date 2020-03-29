BREAKING NEWS: SAINT LUCIA NOW HAS 9 CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George moments ago announced that the country has recorded five more cases of COVID-19. Yesterday the CMO disclosed that a 4th case had been recorded. The patient is a 49-year-old Saint Lucian nurse with a travel history to the United Kingdom. Speaking at a press conference today , Belmar-George indicated that the five new cases are:

-a 24-year-old female with a travel history to New York

-a 45-year-old female with a travel history to New York

-a 47-year-old female with a travel history to Barbados and Dominica

-a 36-year-old male with a travel history to Barbados

-a 74-year-old female with no travel history, or known contact with anyone with a travel history. This case, the CMO said, points to the existence of local transmission of COVID-19.



