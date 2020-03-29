PM, CMO and Commissioner to update nation

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George and Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir are expected to provide an update to the nation on the COVID-19 situation today, March 29, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

(Left to right) Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir and CMO Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

The press briefing will be broadcast LIVE on the Government of Saint Lucia’s Facebook and Youtube pages, the National Television Network and other local radio and television stations. Yesterday Dr. Belmar-George announced that the island had recorded its 4th case of the virus.

UPDATE: During the address the CMO announced that Saint Lucia had recorded five new cases of COVID-19.