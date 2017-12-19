Brigadier General Earl Arthurs Receives 2017 CDEMA Council of Ministers and Lifetime Achievement Awards

Described as a stalwart and standard bearer in disaster management in the Caribbean, Brigadier General Earl Arthurs was presented the 2017 CDEMA Council of Ministers and Lifetime Achievement Awards at the closing ceremony, awards and gala dinner of the 10th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) held on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Melia Nassau Beach Resort.

The CDEMA Council and Lifetime Achievement Awards were bestowed upon General Arthurs for his unwavering dedication and passion in serving the region for over 20 years. General Arthurs, former CDEMA Emergency Operations Specialist, has been at the frontier of disaster response operations in every major regional event including Hurricanes Mitch in 1998, Keith in 2000, Iris in 2001, Ivan in 2004, Joaquin and Erika in 2015, Matthew in 2016 and, most recently, Irma and Maria in 2017. After the earthquake of 2010 which devastated Haiti, he was CARICOM’s representative on the ground for almost six weeks, performing the role of Special Coordinator. General Arthurs successfully guided the CARICOM Legacy projects in Leogane, Haiti in 2010 and again in Les Cayes in 2016.

The Awards were a significant part of the 10th CDM Conference, which recognised and honoured individuals for their outstanding contributions to disaster

management in the region and in celebration of the 10th hosting of the conference. Mr. Philmore Mullin, Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) in Antigua and Barbuda, was also presented the CDEMA Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished career in Caribbean disaster management for over 25 years. He was recognised for his leadership, expertise, dedication and commitment to disaster management planning, execution and response in the region.

The St. Catherine Parish Council, Jamaica and Mr. Mikael Maanstroem of GRAMMIC Assistance AB/Knowledge Agency Europe, were both presented the CDEMA Recognition Award for having consistently participated and supported the CDM Conferences since inception in 2006.

The inaugural Jeremy Collymore Award for Research in Humanitarian Response and Disaster Risk Management was presented to Dr. Denise D.P. Thompson. The Jeremy Collymore Award was launched in June 2017 and seeks to support innovative and insightful research for improved emergency response and Disaster Risk Management (DRM) in the CDEMA participating states. Mr. Collymore presented the award to Dr. Thompson during the awards ceremony and she also receives a US$5000 grant towards her research, which will be presented at the 11th CDM Conference in 2019.