Curtains drawn on Central Castries Youth Football League

The final matches of the 2017 Central Castries Youth League were held on Saturday as the champions of the Under 13 and Under 17 age groups were crowned.

In the Under 13 third place playoff VSADC Pinehill U13 had a walkover against FC Pioneers who did not show up for the encounter.

The Under 13 finals was a tightly contested affair as the unbeaten Flow Lancers FC juggernaut led by Kallum Marius and Aiden Desir, took on the underdog Valley Soccer Club and their impressive goal keeper Aaron Daniel.

Flow Lancers FC were the overwhelming favorite but Daniel once again was a stone wall. He made several impressive saves to help keep his team in the match. At the end of regulation, the match was goalless so it was on to the dreaded penalty kicks.

Given Daniel’s prowess in the shootout in the semifinals versus the VSADC Pinehill Under 13, Valley Soccer Club were the favorite, more so after he made a save on leading goal scorer Kallum Marius. However, tournament MVP Aiden Desir held his nerve and converted the winning penalty to secure the Under 13 title for Flow Lancers FC.

In the U17 third place playoff, an undermanned FC Pioneers B team put on a truly remarkable performance by getting past a full-strength Flow Lancers FC by 4 – 0. However, the results of this match were reversed, when it was reported and confirmed that FC Pioneers B played an ineligible player. This sadly negated what was truly a remarkable display of guts and grits by the eight players of the FC Pioneers B team.

The U17 finals showdown between the top two teams Valley Soccer Club and VSADC Lucozade U17, lived up to the billing in the first half. VSADC Lucozade played a defensive formation and conceded possession, but closed down spaces quickly and were able stifle the Valley Soccer Club Canaries trio.

A first half goalkeeping error from VSADC Lucozade U17 custodian Neal Auguste gifted Valley Soccer Club a goal and this changed the complexion of the match.

Being a goal down, VSADC Lucozade U17 were forced to search for an equalizer and this led to them committing players into attack. They did manage to spurn two very good chances and paid for that, as the connection of Rio Longville and Iyande St John breached their defenses on two occasions in the span of ten minutes, giving Valley Soccer Club a convincing 3 goals to nil victory.

Following these finals the winning teams and outstanding players were recognized and rewarded.

Age Group Winners and Awards. Under 11: Winner, VSADC Pinehill Sharks. Player of the Tournament, Sayvion Rosemond, VSADC Pinehill Sharks. Most Goals, Jahnard Modeste, VSADC Pinehill Dolphins. Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, Mike Valcin, VSADC Pinehill Dolphins.

Under 13: Winner, Flow Lancers FC, Player of the Tournament, Aiden Desir, Flow Lancers FC. Most Goals, Kalum Marius, Flow Lancers FC. Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, Aaron Daniel, Valley Soccer Club.

Under 15: Winner, Valley Soccer Club. Player of the Tournament, Rio Longville, Valley Soccer Club. Most Goals, Longville. Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, Marcus John, Valley Soccer Club.

Under 17: Winner, Valley Soccer Club. Player of the Tournament, Iyande St John, Valley Soccer Club. Most Goals, St John. Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, Ouwan Byron, Flow Lancers FC.

Under 19: Winner, Valley Soccer Club. Player of the Tournament, Wilson Charlemagne, Valley Soccer Club. Most Goals, Charlemagne. Most Outstanding Goalkeeper, Jacquim Mathurin, Valley Soccer Club.

The Central Castries Football Council and the Tournament Organizing Committee thanked all parents, sports enthusiasts and the members of the general public who supported the 2017 Central Castries Youth Football League.