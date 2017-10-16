Alliance Française (AF) has partnered with Saint Lucia Archaeological and Historical Society and People Invested in Your Interest (PEYI), to host “Calabash in Splendor”; a twelve-day long art exhibition at the Alliance Francaise in Pointe Seraphine, Castries.

The Kwéyòl Heritage Month Exhibition saw its launch on Wednesday, October 11, drawing a crowd of art and culture enthusiasts.

With MC Russell Lake, the programme included a number of performances and addresses including lively song renditions from the band “Sky and the Calabash Crew”, poetry by Ashanti Prescott, Gandolph Abbey St. Clair and Alcess Ismael, a presentation from AF director, Evan Grasse, and more.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda was a fashion show featuring carved and painted calabash bag designs by Ras Ismael and Perry Martial, as well as intricately carved calabash lanterns by Andy Mondesir.

Laurent “Jomo” Jean Pierre, who organised the event and exhibition along with AF’s Cultural Events and Communication Assistant Project Officer, Marie Noelle Brunot, gave a spirited speech on the significance of Saint Lucia’s national fruit. He mentioned that to celebrate the fruit, one must also acknowledge it as part of our bio-heritage, and as a resource to increase bio-commerce.

The art exhibition slated for October 12 to October 24 features work from various Saint Lucian and Martiniquan artists including Marvin Anthony and Roseline Bristol.