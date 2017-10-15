Norbert won Road Race from Castries to Victoria Choiseul

Andrew Norbert rode to Victory in a 83 km Road Race on Sunday from Castries Waterfront to the top of Victoria Choiseul. The race started at 8:30 am in overcast conditions with 11 riders taking the starting line.

The main bunch stayed together until the start of the Barre d’lsle, when Norbert attacked with only Zefal Bailey of St Vincent staying with him, followed by Jordan Richard and Kluivert Mitchel who were third and fourth to climb the Barre d’lsle.

However, on the descent to Grand Riviere Dennery, Norbert broke away as Bailey was a bit cautious allowing the break. Meanwhile, Bailey was in pursuit and Jessie Mentor who had to stop three times whilst climbing the Barre d’lsle due to his chain coming off. Bailey caught up with Mitchel before the Grand Riviere Bridge, and with Jordan Richard about 800 metres ahead. Mentor pulled away from Mitchel and was within 20 metres of Richard by Dennery Village, when his chain came off again.

Meanwhile Norbert was pressing ahead alone after Dennery, with a gap of about one minute on Bailey with Richard in pursuit. Mentor had more problems on climbing the Escap Hill where his pedals came off forcing him to abandon the race.

On arriving in Vieux Fort, Jordan Richard caught up with Bailey as Norbert maintained a healthy lead of about four minutes ahead.

Norbert maintained his lead until the final ascent of the 5.8 km climb to the finish on top of Victoria Chioseul, to win in a time of 2 hrs 50 minutes and 4.13 seconds.

After starting the 5.8km climb with Bailey, Richard was able to pull away from Bailey to take second place 3 minutes and 18 seconds later. Bailey placed third a further 7 minutes, 27 seconds behind. Mitchel placed fourth and was only junior to finish. He was 16 minutes, 58 seconds behind the winner.

Out of 11 riders, only 6 finished the grueling race. Following are the results: (1) Andrew Norbert, Mon Repos (2:50.04); (2) Jordan Richard, Excellers (2:53.23); (3) Zefal Bailey, St Vincent (2:57.32); (4) Kluivert Mitchel, Mon Repos (3:07.02); (5) Winston Williams, Excellers (3:08.48); (6) Richard Shingleton Smith, (3:38.07).