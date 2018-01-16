Campari’s Brand Influencers Perform for Charity

Campari Caribbean’s Brand Influencers, Soca Viking Bunji Garlin and fast-rising Dancehall sensation Shenseea, were among several artistes who participated in this year’s staging of the philanthropic Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert in Kingston, Jamaica. The artistes performed in aid of the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Jamaica. “This hospital is the only one of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, and we owe it to the future of our region to ensure that the facility is fully able to accommodate them [children] and provide the best care. It’s about coming together for a good cause and I could not have missed this opportunity,” explained Campari Brand Influencer Bunji Garlin.

Fellow Influencer Shenseea shared similar sentiments saying, “As an artiste, but mother first, corporate social responsibility of this kind is very important to me. I can relate to all wanting to ensure that this facility gets the help it deserves, as it helps those whenever in need.

Of their partnership with Campari Caribbean, both artistes shared that it’s much more than music and entertainment and they will continue to use their platforms to influence positive change across the region.

“When you talk about Campari, you have to think about its current tagline: Come Together, and that’s what it’s about for me, one Caribbean, one people,” ended Garlin.

The concert, put on by the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation, sought to raise US $1,000,000 for the hospital with its most recent staging. Since its inception in 2009 the Shaggy and Friends Benefit Concert has assisted his foundation to donate more than US $1.5 million in equipment and services.