Chastanet breaks silence following General Election defeat

Allen Chastanet has broken his silence following his party’s loss at the July 26 general election. The United Workers Party only managed to win two seats and was ousted from office. He took to his Facebook page Tuesday morning declaring that the UWP will “take time to heal, regroup and keep the Flambeau flame burning.” He disclosed that he has called Prime Minister Elect Philip J. Pierre to congratulate him and wish him the best. Chastanet’s full statement is below:

Let me start by thanking all the supporters of the United Workers Party who stood with me and our Government in this election and over the last five years. We have stayed focused and strong. That is UWP.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers always, for me, my family and for my colleagues. It was truly a privilege to serve you as Prime Minister. It was also a special honour to serve with a remarkable team of men and women. I am proud of the slate we put forward during this campaign. I also thank our UWP Party chairman, the executive, and the other hardworking people who form part of TEAM WORKERS. Once again thanks to all the voters who showed their love for our party.

I believe that everything we have done is to put Saint Lucia on the right footing to true progress and our policies will continue to benefit Saint Lucians from all walks of life. If there is one thing that remains true as you look around our island, is the work of the UWP is present in both our country’s physical development and the development of our people.

I know the results came as a shock to many of you, still I call on you pridefully to continue to hold the torch up high. We will take time to heal, regroup and keep the Flambeau flame burning.

No one person can define our historic party for us. We know in our hearts the core values of that have carried us through: honesty, respect, teamwork and commitment.

I can inform that I have called the new Prime Minister Elect to congratulate him and I wish him the best.

I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Micoud South and I congratulate my brother Honourable Bradly Felix and all our candidates who put up an amazing fight. We still have to keep working.

The United Workers Party is bigger than any one person. We all love this country. Let us pray for peace and tranquility in Saint Lucia, as we do our part as good citizens to see progress continue.

Stay strong, stay united. May God continue to bless our island home.

I thank you.