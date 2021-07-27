SLP wins landslide victory!

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) will form the next government of Saint Lucia following a landslide victory in the July 26 General Election. Led by political leader Philip J. Pierre, the SLP won 13 seats whilst the United Workers Party (UWP) only managed to cling onto two. Two seats also went to independents, and the newly revamped National Green Party (NGP) failed to capture a seat. (In the 2016 general election, the UWP won 11 of the 17 seats, with the remainder going to the SLP.)
Below are the preliminary results of Monday’s general election per the Electoral Department:
Gros Islet:
Kenson Casmir- 5902 (SLP)
Lenard Montoute- 4135 (UWP)
Andre de Caires- 149 (NGP)
Babonneau
Virginia Albert-Poyotte- 3245 (SLP)
Ezekiel Joseph- 3135 (UWP)
Castries North
Stephenson King- 3643 (Independent)
Jeannine Giraudy Mcintyre- 1530 (UWP)
Daisy Anna St. Rose- 37 (NGP)
Nathalbert George- 31 (Independent)
Castries East
Philip J. Pierre-3700 (SLP)
Fortuna Belrose- 1823 (UWP)
Ubaidullah Mohammed- 40 (Independent)
Castries Central
Richard Frederick- 2099 (Independent)
Sarah Flood-Beaubrun- 1494 (UWP)
Aaron Alexander- 55 (NGP)
Castries South
Ernest Hilaire- 3064 (SLP)
Bertrand Johannes- 1635 (UWP)
Raffaele Cantoni- 33 (NGP)
Castries Southeast
Joachim Henry- 3978 (SLP)
Guy Joseph- 3541 (UWP)
Anse La Raye/Canaries
Wayne Girard- 2468 (SLP)
Dominic Fedee- 2303 (UWP)
Avalan Joseph- 16 (NGP)
Soufriere
Emma Hippolyte- 2499 (SLP)
Herod Stanislas- 2434 (UWP)
Choiseul
Bradly Felix- 2846 (UWP)
Pauline Antoine-Prospere- 2461 (SLP)
Gilbertha St. Rose- 10 (NGP)
Laborie
Alva Baptiste- 2170 (SLP)
Francissco Jn. Pierre- 1218 (UWP)
Vieux Fort South
Dr. Kenny Anthony- 3020 (SLP)
Hermangild Francis- 1457 (UWP)
Vieux Fort North
Moses Jn/ Baptiste- 2087 (SLP)
Vincent London- 1453 (UWP)
Micoud South
Allen Chastanet- 2303 (UWP)
Guibion Ferdinand- 1656 (SLP)
Melanie Fraites- 6 (Indpendent)
Micoud North
Jeremiah Norbet- 2283 (SLP)
Gale Rigobert- 1731 (UWP)
Michael St. Catherine- 26 (Independent)
Dennery South
Paul Prospere- 1548 (SLP)
Edmund Estephane- 1364 (UWP)
Dennery North
Shawn Edward- 2414 (SLP)
Angelina Polius- 2133 (UWP)
Wendell George- 10 (Independent)