SLP wins landslide victory!

Advertisement

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) will form the next government of Saint Lucia following a landslide victory in the July 26 General Election. Led by political leader Philip J. Pierre, the SLP won 13 seats whilst the United Workers Party (UWP) only managed to cling onto two. Two seats also went to independents, and the newly revamped National Green Party (NGP) failed to capture a seat. (In the 2016 general election, the UWP won 11 of the 17 seats, with the remainder going to the SLP.)

Below are the preliminary results of Monday’s general election per the Electoral Department:

Gros Islet:

Kenson Casmir- 5902 (SLP)

Lenard Montoute- 4135 (UWP)

Andre de Caires- 149 (NGP)

Advertisement

Babonneau

Virginia Albert-Poyotte- 3245 (SLP)

Ezekiel Joseph- 3135 (UWP)

Castries North

Stephenson King- 3643 (Independent)

Jeannine Giraudy Mcintyre- 1530 (UWP)

Daisy Anna St. Rose- 37 (NGP)

Nathalbert George- 31 (Independent)

Castries East

Philip J. Pierre-3700 (SLP)

Fortuna Belrose- 1823 (UWP)

Ubaidullah Mohammed- 40 (Independent)

Castries Central

Richard Frederick- 2099 (Independent)

Sarah Flood-Beaubrun- 1494 (UWP)

Aaron Alexander- 55 (NGP)

Castries South

Ernest Hilaire- 3064 (SLP)

Bertrand Johannes- 1635 (UWP)

Raffaele Cantoni- 33 (NGP)

Castries Southeast

Joachim Henry- 3978 (SLP)

Guy Joseph- 3541 (UWP)

Anse La Raye/Canaries

Wayne Girard- 2468 (SLP)

Dominic Fedee- 2303 (UWP)

Avalan Joseph- 16 (NGP)

Soufriere

Emma Hippolyte- 2499 (SLP)

Herod Stanislas- 2434 (UWP)

Choiseul

Bradly Felix- 2846 (UWP)

Pauline Antoine-Prospere- 2461 (SLP)

Gilbertha St. Rose- 10 (NGP)

Laborie

Alva Baptiste- 2170 (SLP)

Francissco Jn. Pierre- 1218 (UWP)

Vieux Fort South

Dr. Kenny Anthony- 3020 (SLP)

Hermangild Francis- 1457 (UWP)

Vieux Fort North

Moses Jn/ Baptiste- 2087 (SLP)

Vincent London- 1453 (UWP)

Micoud South

Allen Chastanet- 2303 (UWP)

Guibion Ferdinand- 1656 (SLP)

Melanie Fraites- 6 (Indpendent)

Micoud North

Jeremiah Norbet- 2283 (SLP)

Gale Rigobert- 1731 (UWP)

Michael St. Catherine- 26 (Independent)

Dennery South

Paul Prospere- 1548 (SLP)

Edmund Estephane- 1364 (UWP)

Dennery North

Shawn Edward- 2414 (SLP)

Angelina Polius- 2133 (UWP)

Wendell George- 10 (Independent)