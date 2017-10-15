Coca-Cola Sticks to Its Roots

The bright, bold, red and white lettering that we all associate with the caffeinated drink, Coca-Cola, was splurged all over Coco Palm’s Ti Bananne restaurant on Wednesday evening. As part of its global scale rebranding, back to its original values, Coca-Cola was eager to begin making Saint Lucia “Taste the feeling”. Now, the brand aims to make everyone’s childhood favourite continue to be the same in adult life too. Sharlene JnBaptiste, Soft Drink Brand Manager at Windward & Leeward Brewery, was the one to introduce it all.

Coca-Cola’s ‘one brand’ strategy is, according to JnBaptiste, “A global campaign for Coca-Cola. It’s all about bringing you back to what makes Coca-Cola great, what made you want to pop that cap and enjoy your drink.”

Considering the elements of taste, sound, look and especially the feeling that people get from the brand, Coca-Cola is taking us back to the good old days. Preferences have changed and consumers, over the years, have started paying more attention to sugar content and natural products, while the demand for more options continues to grow. Now all of that will be catered to while keeping the original flavour in different capacities: less or no sugar, lighter taste or natural ingredients.

Coca-Cola promises a lot more in the near future under its ‘one brand’ strategy but, in the meantime, you can taste the feeling from stores island-wide!